Yearn Secure (YSEC) Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $568,003.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00009478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00054882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00621945 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,375 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

