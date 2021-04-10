Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Yellow in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Yellow alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. Yellow has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $10.20.

In other news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,663.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.