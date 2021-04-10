YFValue Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00053411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00620493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00081937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037104 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

