Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $932.78

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 932.78 ($12.19) and traded as high as GBX 945.48 ($12.35). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 27,558 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 931.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 767.22. The stock has a market cap of £533.30 million and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

