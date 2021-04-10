YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops One Day Volume of $401,316.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.96 or 0.00009865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $401,316.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.00732837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,125.73 or 0.99484139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.00756486 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 380,867 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

