Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $145,309,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 505,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 155,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,336. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.