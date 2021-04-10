Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Post $5.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20,066.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.41. 724,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,173. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

