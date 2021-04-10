Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.28). Surface Oncology posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

