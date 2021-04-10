Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $223.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $222.70 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $870.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $885.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $860.53 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $862.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,732,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

