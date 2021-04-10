Zacks: Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report sales of $26.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. 70,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Kamada has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.