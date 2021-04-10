Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.56). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 1,821,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,842. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 974.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

