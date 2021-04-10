Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report $282.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $283.62 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,102. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

