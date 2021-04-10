Zacks: Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Paylocity stock opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 167.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

