Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

