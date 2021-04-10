Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Announce $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

VMI stock opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

