Zacks: Analysts Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce sales of $86.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.52 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $379.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.48 million to $380.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of VICR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 122,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56. Vicor has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.50 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,271 shares of company stock worth $6,692,786 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

