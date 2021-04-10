Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $1.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.22. 858,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

