Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings per share of $3.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of ($3.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 229.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $16.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $18.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE:COF opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

