Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $210.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,367 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 66.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 100,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

