Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post $207.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.40 million and the lowest is $206.50 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $187.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $849.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $868.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $891.05 million, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $916.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

