Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.63. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 37.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 577,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 155,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

