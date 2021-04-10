Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 263,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,656. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.