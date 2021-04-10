Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.81 and the lowest is $5.76. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $7.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $30.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $31.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $43.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE TPL traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,598.19. 45,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,060. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,390.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.50. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,710.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $2,344,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $40,343,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

