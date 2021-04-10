Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $210,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at $789,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

