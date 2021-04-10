Zacks: Brokerages Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million.

GNMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,051.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,614 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 65,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

