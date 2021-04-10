Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $808.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.06 million and the highest is $852.70 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $694.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

NYSE MTN opened at $304.39 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $146.92 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.74 and a 200-day moving average of $272.93.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

