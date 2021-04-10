Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMTC. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.

BMTC stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $919.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

