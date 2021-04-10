Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

FBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $44.83 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 673.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 216,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

