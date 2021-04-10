Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

