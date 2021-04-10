Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

