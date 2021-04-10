Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

SHIP stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

