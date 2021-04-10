Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Get Calix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.