Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

PLSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $568.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

