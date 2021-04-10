Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTMI. Truist lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

