Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

