Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

TARO opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.63 million. Analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 553,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

