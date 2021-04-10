Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $387.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.67.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.61 on Monday, reaching $507.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,340. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

