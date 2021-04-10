Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $830.99 or 0.01369942 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00093872 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 443.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002312 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.