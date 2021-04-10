Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Zogenix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

