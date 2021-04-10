Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $63,925.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $114,251.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $249,749.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,437,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

