Zynecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $12.91 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and $343,453.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.