-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In related news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $172,200 in the last three months. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

