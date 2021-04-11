-$0.28 EPS Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

