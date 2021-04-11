$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

