$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.97. 46,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,417. Safehold has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

