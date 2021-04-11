$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Hormel Foods also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,470. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.