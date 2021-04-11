-$0.45 EPS Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.