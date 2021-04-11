$0.51 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of CPF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. 162,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,220. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

