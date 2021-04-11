$0.57 EPS Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE TGP opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,826 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 315,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,411,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,328,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.