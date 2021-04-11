-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.39). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

IRTC stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 133,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $1,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,585.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,648,050 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

